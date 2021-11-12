Good Morning: Fall color coming to Texoma

I belong to a number of social media groups that share photos of the fall season from all across the country. So for the past several weeks, I have had been watching as the fall colored trees appeared on the page from the northeast and other places.

Just the other day, I happened to take a drive down Travis Street and noticed that many of the big old trees in that area have started to don their fall coats as well. I was so excited I had to remind myself that I was driving a car in traffic and could not stop in the center of the road just to gaze upon them.

Perhaps I was put in Texas because if I lived some place like Vermont I wouldn't get a single thing done during the fall season because I would be outside watching the majesty unfold one turning leaf at a time.

I have always thought it sad that this area of the country actually hits fall — if the deciding factor is changing leaves — right about the time the rest of the country starts to decorate for Christmas. The best way to tell this is to watch the gorgeous trees that cover the Grayson County courthouse lawn. They turn in very late November or early December.

Thankfully, it looks like we are going to be getting some divinely nice weather in which to get out and enjoy the fall season here in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma at long last and I hope you each get to step out of your offices or homes long enough to enjoy some of it before it is gone. Each season brings something to cherish and is a gift from God and I am thankful for them all. Yes, even Summer, I just wish it didn't last six months.