Good Morning: Saying thank you to those who served

Throughout Grayson County Thursday, folks will be taking time out to say thank you to those who served in the military to protect this nation that we all share.

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919 on the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress later passed a resolution in 1926 initiating the process for an annual observance. November 11 became a national holiday in 1938. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans — living or dead — but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served the country honorably during war or peacetime.

And, in Grayson County we have a lot of people to honor.

The most recent set of Census numbers show that the county is home to 10,021 veterans. Many of those folks are retired, and some of them first came to Grayson County to serve at Perrin Air Force Base back in the 1940s when it was founded to train pilots for World War II. It continued to train pilots through 1971 when it was closed as military base and turned over to Grayson County to manage as an airport.

In those 30 years, lots of U.S. service men and women cycled through Perrin and fell in love with the North Texas area.

Many have returned here to raise their families or retire. And of course, many of the people who are born and raised here in Grayson County follow in those footsteps and of service only to return home and continue to contribute to the community that makes Grayson County such a great place to live and work.

So on this day of remembrance and celebration, it is only fitting that we all pause and remember those who are gone but who served with all they had and those who are still here in this community whose service continues to make our community a great one in so many ways.