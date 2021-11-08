Good Morning: Making way for leftovers

Now that all of those ghosts and goblins have had their fun, the holiday season is upon us for real. Just a few weeks from now, many of us will be fortunate enough to gather around the table with the people we love most in the world and give thanks for another year of having each other in our lives.

The last thing anyone wants to have happen at that event is to have people get sick from the food. So, to make space for left overs and assure that everything in the fridge is safe, the folks at Sanitation Foundation International encourage us all to mark Nov. 15 as the day to give that fridge a good scrub.

They say now is also a good time to brush up on one's knowledge of the meaning of phrases like "best used by" and " sell by" dates. Neither of which mean a food can't be consumed after that date but which do serve to draw one's attention to how the food has been hanging around.

The following are the SFI's recommendations for how to clean out that fridge and get it ready to host those great holiday gatherings right around the corner:

Empty each shelf.

Completely wipe down the inside of the refrigerator.

Wash drawers and underneath the drawers.

Throw away all expired food.

Throw away any moldy food.

Get rid of anything that you do not use.

Vacuum condenser coils.

Vacuum out under the refrigerator.

Restock shelves and drawers with good food.

Enjoy your nice, clean, organized refrigerator.

