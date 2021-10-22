WILDER'S WHOLE WORLD: Break a leg

By Dwayne Wilder

Special to the Herald Democrat

Not something I ever want to do; and thankfully, I haven’t, but even I appreciate the sentiment.

It’s the traditional ‘good luck’ salutation when someone you know is going on stage or acting. I’m not much on acting; never really wanted to pursue it, but I admire those who do. Of course, I have had those daydreams of accomplishment in such endeavors (without having to do all the years of work associated with making it big in show business). Basically, I wanted to be an overnight sensation……..well, overnight!

Except for some dramatic readings and helping others with their ‘lines,’ I left acting after the eighth grade, but oh, what a career it was! It started with elementary school concerts with a solo or two, but no speaking parts. Once I got into sixth grade, all of that changed.

Suddenly, I was playwright, stage manager, set designer, lighting guru and lead actor (and sometimes, acting coach and background characters, too). We had some great teachers at Fred Douglass School (the one year it was used when SISD went to the middle school concept); and they let us do many things we wanted as we learned about history, science, English and math. One of those concepts was ‘acting it out.’ We shot rockets into the air; and oh, we had plays……….yes, we had plays…!

I think we did a play every six weeks that year. I don’t remember most of them, but the one I do remember was about the signing of the Declaration of Independence (for social studies, natch!). Ever being the comedian, I wrote the play including a comical aspect to each signer. When George Washington ran out onto stage to do his signature—and pulled out his wooden teeth—the audience gasped, then roared when he said, “Look, Ma! No cavities!!!” (Just like the Crest commercial on TV at the time……..Don’t get it? I guess you had to be there…)

What was amazing was how well we worked together as a class. I don’t remember how many of us, but I remember it was a mixture of boys and girls. Even though I wrote much of the dialogue, others chimed in with suggestions; and the best part? Everyone – to a student – did their part; learned their lines and practiced enthusiastically with the others. No, we weren’t perfect, but it was cool to witness.

And Wow! We had so much fun…

I moved on to Piner the next year; and got a taste of speech class where we did plays among other theatrical concepts. I loved it so much that I took Speech in the eighth grade as my ‘elective’ course. It was incredible; we did several plays and learned so much from Mrs. Witt. Mike McCord and I even got to do one of our plays (Billy Breaks a Date) for an all-school assembly.

But my crowning achievement was my homeroom’s rendition of “A Charlie Brown Christmas" that December with me as the title character. (Each eighth-grade homeroom was required to do the monthly assembly program; and we lucked out with the Christmas month.) We had the perfect Lucy in Debbie Phelps, a redhead, and Shane Hodges (the starting quarterback) as Snoopy. It was easily the hit of the year. It was so popular, we were asked to do other assemblies, which I helped write, of course…

The auditorium and stage are covered up at Piner Middle School now thanks to some renovations for needed classrooms, but the memories of those times backstage and on stage are etched in my mind. The camaraderie is something you can’t get anywhere else; I loved it!

Occasionally, I will see a play or watch an incredible performance and feel that familiar pull of the theater; of acting. One of those times happened this summer at the Depot in Denison. Theater Denison held one of their first performances—a play with only two characters, but it was spectacular. The actors were so good; never missing a line or a beat. They were so perfect together that it reminded me of those long past days with my cast members and what we were able to create.

Not only was I touched, but I was so glad that Denison now had something ‘on stage’ for all to see. Sherman has had the Sherman Community Players for decades, but I don’t think Denison has had such a troupe. I applaud (standing, of course) Theater Denison and what they are trying to do in our ever-growing community. If the quality of that short play on that Friday night is indicative of what is to come, then Denison is set for many years to come.

All I have to say to them – from one theater lover to others – is, “Go break a leg!”

Dwayne Wilder is a Sherman native who currently lives in Denison. Wilder’s Whole World is his commentary about life in Texoma and the world. Wilder can be reached at cmandad17@gmail.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group.