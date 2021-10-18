Good Morning: Learning about the riot of 1930

Over the past year, I've heard a lot about the events of 1930 that changed the landscape of not only Sherman but also Grayson County. Even nearly a century later, the ripple of that day can still be felt in the community.

Since February, I've had the opportunity to write about the lynching of George Hughes, the riots and destruction that followed and the efforts to have the events recorded on a Texas Historic Marker. These efforts culminated with county commissioners approving the placement of the marker — one of the final steps before the state can consider the placement.

Throughout my work on the story, there was one sentiment that I heard said repeatedly by different people: "I didn't know about this," or they did not know the full scale of the event.

In my own defense, I did not grow up in Texoma. So, there weren't as many opportunities for me to learn about the events of May 1930. My first real exposure to it came a few years ago through conversations with a friend who is a clergyman at a local church.

It was late on a Friday night when he asked if I would like to see something he had recently found in church records.

He brought out a book detailing church events dating back decades. What he discovered upon looking through the records was that portions dating back to 1930 were cut out from the book itself, leaving small scraps of paper against the spine.

At first, he was curious what could bring someone to cut out an event from official church records. Upon doing research, he found that the missing dates corresponded with when the lynching occurred.

The book goes on to describe other church events around that time, including a traveling preacher who spoke on racial matters. Inexplicably, other records from 1930 were also missing.

What I remember vividly from this conversation was that the topic of the lynching was treated like a topic you wouldn't bring up in polite company. It was one of those things that people would whisper about and treat as a huge secret that must be kept.

Yet, everyone knows.

Over the past year, more and more people are talking about it, and perhaps it is for the better. By looking at the past with an objective eye that doesn't glance over the hard truths, perhaps we as a society can grow to where we never repeat these events again.