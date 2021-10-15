Good Morning: A little history on blue eyes

Reading is my favorite past time because it allows me to learn interesting things about myself and others. For instance, researchers say all blue-eyed people are distantly related.

It seems about 6,000-10,000 years ago, some gene mutation happened in one of my ancestors. And then some people started being born with blue eyes. Before that, the research shows all people had brown eyes.

Having blue eyes is still less common than brown eyes, and there are some other interesting traits associated with blue eyes. Some research seems to show that white women with lighter eyes, either blue or green, have a higher pain tolerance and are better able to tolerate distress.

I don't know if any of that is true, but I do know that my mom was the toughest little person I ever met and she had the bluest eyes I have ever seen.

Her only daughter — that's me — actually has a condition called heterochromia which means I have two different colored eyes.

The way someone gets blue eyes is that the melanin in their eyes is less than a person with brown eyes. With heterochromia, a person can have varying degrees of melanin in each eye. People who have eyes with completely different colors like one blue and one brown, have what is called complete heterochromia.

I have central heterochromia because I have different colors in both my eyes though one is more pronounced than the other. These conditions can all be either very striking — as in a person with two completely different colored eyes — or more subtle and only noticeable in the right lighting conditions or in photos.