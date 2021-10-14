Good Morning: A return to the office

It has now been more than 18 months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which has changed not only my life but the lives of people across the world. The pandemic has changed many things about my life, including how I do my work each and every day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, I've worked from home and done the majority of my work from the comforts of my one-bedroom apartment. In that time, I've only returned to the office once in early 2020. This changed yesterday when I returned to my desk in the office, sat down in my chair and got to work.

I initially didn't expect to go back to the office yesterday though it is open for workers. I made the decision to work there out of convenience more than anything else. I had multiple events going on in downtown Sherman, and it made sense to find a place to hunker down and work rather than going back and forth from home.

I arrived at the office following the second of three meetings I had Tuesday with my laptop, its charger and a notepad in hand. The majority of my other tools and equipment were at home. However, I just needed a place to work.

I walked into the newsroom for the first time in over a year, flipped the switch and was immediately returned to the world prior to the pandemic. Despite the fact that I had not been there in months, everything about the room felt so familiar. It was like I was returning after only a few days, not a year.

The same could not be said for my desk. I sat down in my favorite chair, which still felt comfortable even after disuse. My favorite coat was still hanging on the back of the chair after I left it there in March 2020. It would have been useful this past winter.

Aside from those details everything else about my desk felt foreign. I remember looking over the knick-knacks and action figures I kept on my desk almost like forgotten memories.

Yet here they were, like an old friend that you haven't seen in a while. Scattered papers and pages cluttered my desk from stories that had been long completed and in many cases long forgotten. Meanwhile, a small stack of invitations for events sat on another corner of the desk; many of these events were ultimately cancelled by the pandemic.

After I finished my stories, I remember sitting back — leaning back — in my chair thinking about the whole experience and trying to make sense of it all. Nostalgia doesn't fully describe it or give it justice, but I definitely felt a sense of longing, emptiness from missing these feelings and sensations for so long. I am not sure I will ever be able to describe it.