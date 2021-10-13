Good Morning: Banana clips, stirrup pants back in style

I know that fashion is cyclical, but it is really weird to be in the middle of the circle when things start coming back around again.

Case in point, I was in the grocery store the other day when I went in to the hair care products area. I was just trying to get through there to another place when I looked down and saw something I don't think I had seen in a long while — a banana clip.

Instantly, I was transported back to the days when we all had so many of those that we couldn't close the drawer where we kept our hair ties.

I almost bought it but I was afraid it would just remind me how much hair I don't have anymore and who the heck needs that on top of a pandemic?

Not me.

I also recently noticed on social media that stirrup pants are coming back in style with the scrunchie socks. I have to say, this is a trend I can get behind. I never really knew why this look faded. A nice long sweater and a pair of black scrunchie stirrup pants with black socks and black shoes and I would be ready to welcome the fall. Plus for some reason, I always loved to get those pants in fun colors and prints whereas with other pants I always stick to basics.

I would talk about ripped jeans, but I don't think they ever really went out of style. I do think people take that trend to the extreme though.