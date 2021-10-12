Good Morning: Waiting for the rain

As I sit writing this on Tuesday morning, the North Texas area is waiting on a weather system that could drop up to four inches of rain in about 24 hours.

Of course, since it is the weather, it could also not do that. So if you are reading this on Wednesday or Thursday, you will know which way the cookie crumbled.

But sitting here looking out my window, I am still guessing. And I am wondering if it is ever OK to hope that hurricane stays its course. I mean hurricanes cause a lot of damage when they come aground and just because that isn't happening here in North Texas doesn't mean I want it to happen someplace else.

On the other hand, the hurricane named Pamela is expected to open up a major rain maker over North Texas and we could use a good soaking rain. We don't want flooding, of course, but that just might happen.

This business of figuring out what a weather pattern is or is not going to do is a tricky one and not one for which I am trained. I simply ask the trained people what they think and they give what amounts to their best educated guess. I say that because no matter their models show, something crazy can happen and throw everything off balance in a matter of minutes.

So, I ask the questions, get the answers, write the piece and then sit and wait to see if Mother Nature changes her mind or how good the predictions are. Sitting here watching the wind blow, I am not sure if that is a good thing or not.

Weather models are getting pretty good at predicting when severe weather is possible and that is a good thing. But, I like that Mother Nature can still throw us a curve ball every now and again. It has a way of reminding us that we are not as in control as we sometimes think we are. So I hope Pamela brings us enough rain to keep us out of drought but also manages not to do much damage anywhere. Is that too much to ask of a weather system?