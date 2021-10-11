GOOD MORNING: Apples, peanut butter make a dog's day

I don't have children.

I have a schnauzer which is a lot like having a two-year-old who never grows up. Now, I am not complaining because I love her even though she barks like mad anytime the wind blows and has to put everything that comes in to the house in her mouth.

That is just the way they are.

But, I was surprised this weekend to find just how accustomed to having her wishes fulfilled she has become.

Sunday afternoon, I sat down to watch some television with some snacks that included apple slices and peanut butter. After a couple of minutes, Bella came over to check out what I was munching on.

So, I gave her a small bit of apple and she came back for more. Now, I was dipping those apples in a small container of peanut butter and after checking with Google, I gave her a piece of apple with a tiny bit of peanut butter on the tip.

Suddenly, this game changed from me snacking and Bell occasionally getting a small bite to Bella eating some apples and peanut butter. I barely got my bite before she was actively asking for hers.

So to hold her off, I gave her a piece of apple without the peanut butter, and folks, she flat out refused it.

In fact, she growled at me.

Now, don't get concerned. It wasn't an "I'm about to bite" growl. It was a "that's not what I want" grumble.

I posted this to social media and some of friends reported that they have dogs that won't eat chips if they don't have dip on them.

Next thing I know, she will be wanting her own cell phone and streaming accounts.