Good Morning: Celebrate the way you want when you want

I walked into a big box store the other day and noticed that they had already moved Halloween stuff to the front of the store and started putting up Christmas decorations at the back.

Fully decorated trees, lots of lights and all kinds of yard decorations filled the section. In some years, that might have caused me to grumble just a tad.

Not so in 2021 though.

I am here to tell you. I say, "Go for it." Decorate for whatever you want whenever you want if it brings you joy.

Because it seems to me that joy is something that is short supply these days.

At that store, I saw a black Christmas tree. It was huge and just solid black. It wasn't pre lit so I guess the manufacture decided to leave it up to the purchaser to decide what color lights would work best on the Christmas tree.

Really, as I stood there, I couldn't think of a single thing that wrapped up the last 18 or so months like a black Christmas tree. I mean we all want to go on with our lives and go back to the way things used to be done but there is still this darkness hanging over things.

Maybe it is just because I write the local reports about the COVID-19 situation in the county, but I certainly feel that shadow some days. Reporting COVID-19 related deaths of local people in the double digits for the last few weeks has been heartbreaking. That has led me to look for all of the light I can find. Some of its is in the form of twinkle lights for Halloween.

Those reports have also reminded me how important it is to really live in every moment we are given on this earth. So, if it helps, drag out those holiday (whichever holiday you want) decorations and go for it. Spread some cheer around the neighborhood.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.