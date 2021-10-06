Good Morning: Spooky reads for little monsters

One of the best things about having children or having access to other people's children has to be reading to them. I guess I would have to say that is the best thing if one likes to read.

Reading to children is one of the most important ways the adults in their lives can ensure that the child fosters a relationship with reading. Reading is the foundation of so many other things a child will need to learn and I could write a whole column just on the importance of reading to children. But that is not what I want to talk about today. I want to talk about some excellent books to read during the Halloween season with the youngins.

My first recommendation is not a Halloween book in the strictest sense but it is one of my all-time favorite children's books and works for this season since it is loaded with monsters. You probably know I am going to say "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak. Yes, this is an oldie for sure since it was first published before I was born, but a classic for good reason. I would also recommend, "In the Night Kitchen" as a book that is a "must have" for children between the ages of 4 and 8 and it would work well with the seasonal read also.

Leaving Sendak behind, one can list almost any cartoon character and find a Halloween book written about that character. I want to put in a special plug for "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," in book form. Yes, the cartoon is great, but reading those characters with children and then letting them watch the movie is an experience that will be well worth the effort.

Additionally, I recommend, the following books:

"The House in the Night," by Susan Marie Swanson, best for ages infant to 3;

"Pumpkin Jack," by Will Hubbell, best for ages 4 to 8;

"At the Old Haunted House," by Helen Kettemen, best for ages 3 to 7;

"The Night Before Halloween," by Natasha Wing, infant to 5;

"Halloween Hustle," by Charlotte Gunnufson, best for ages 3 to 7;

"Ghost Stories," by Roald Dahl, for the older kids, 12 to 18;

"Nate the Great and the Halloween Hunt," by Marjorie Weinman Sharmat, best for ages 6 to 9.