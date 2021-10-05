Good Morning: Getting into the spirit of the season

It is that time of the year, yet again, when the ghouls, ghosts and goblins rise from the grave for a month of fiendish fun and frights. It hardly feels like it should be October. Yet, it seems like it snuck up on me after what was already been a scary year.

I am and have always been a fan of the Halloween season, but I've never been able to put my finger exactly on why I enjoy it. For more than a decade, I worked a Halloween festival, which took away some of the enjoyment, but since then I've begun to enjoy it again.

I think what I enjoy about it is the fact that the season doesn't taken itself seriously, unlike many other seasons. It is hard to, considering the connection it has with the spooky and scary.

Since Friday, I've been trying to find ways to get into the right spirit — pun not intended — for the season. I started my October with a tradition with a group of friends as we banded together to livestream play throughs of several horror games online for people to see. For this year, we drew for the games we'd play to make it fair with everyone. I was happy when I found out I would be playing Silent Hill II — arguably one of the best horror games of all time — this year.

Outside of that, I am still looking for ways to get in the right mindset for the spooky season. I've been looking for movies, books or anything to really get me in that mood. However, nothing so far has scratched that itch.

The issue there is simply my tastes don't always match up. When it comes to horror, I have never been a fan of the gross-out type of horror or jump scares for that matter. They simply don't do anything for me, and many times are predictable and cliché.

True terror for me comes in the form of the more psychological horror and things that are grounded in some level of reality. An army of ghouls and zombies aren't as frightening to me because it could never happen. However, something like Cujo taps into something of a primal fear for some people — big scary dog. Do not get me started on Misery.

Even with these issues, I am excited to see the season return, even if for just a few weeks.