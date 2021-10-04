Good Morning: A few Halloween funnies to start the month

The month of Halloween might be all about the fright, but it I like my scares with a little funny.

So with that in mind, here are a few jokes gathered from across the internet. Some are absolutely dad joke material and I am "sorry, not sorry" about that.

What do you call two witches who live together? Broommates.

Why can't ghosts lie? Because you can see right through them.

Why don’t mummies take time off? They’re afraid to unwind.

How do you mend a jack-o-lantern? A pumpkin patch.

What do ghosts wear when their eyesight gets blurred? Spooktacles.

Where do ghosts go on holidays? The Boohamas.

Which type of monster likes to dance the most? The Boogieman!

Why didn't the skeleton cross the street? He didn't have any guts.

Where do vampires go when they want to surf? The Dead Sea.

What do you get when you cross a cocker spaniel, poodle, and a ghost? A cocker-poodle-boo.

What do you get when you cross a vampire with a snowman? Frostbite.

What's a witch's favorite school subject? Spelling.

What did the skeleton bring to the potluck. Spare ribs!

What part of the street do zombies live on? A dead end.

Why did the ghost go into the bar? For the Boos.

What do baby ghosts wear on their feet? Boooties.