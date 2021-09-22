Good Morning: Area starting to decorate for spooky season

I don't know about any of you, but I sure have enjoyed these cooler mornings lately and they have inspired me to start looking out for Halloween decorations. Just the other evening, I happened to go into the local Spirit Halloween store and was shocked at the number of folks inside.

First of all, I wait each year with much anticipation just to see where this particular seasonal store is going to set up in Sherman. It is always in some empty store space and this year it is where an party decorating store use to be.

This is not a paid endorsement for that store. Plenty of local stores sell Halloween decorations. I just happen to like to go and see what new things this particular chain has every Halloween season. They feature the kind of animatronic things that people would buy to put outside large homes or businesses and all kinds of costumes.

My shopping trip this past week saw me leave empty handed because I like to decorate for Halloween with cute and fun in mind and not scary or gory. I was seriously tempted by some Harry Potter costume merch though. I just couldn't bring myself to spend money on something I will only wear once a year.

But I digress. I was talking about what other people were doing. I also shopped at a local big box store in their Halloween department and while I was there, more than one person remarked that things already seemed sort of picked over and in short supply. That made me wonder if Grayson County folks are planning to go all out on Halloween decorations this year or if they are just getting an early start?

I did leave that store with a jack-o-lantern the size of a small child. For kicks while I was digging out other decorations, I put the thing up in a rolling office chair and turned it on. My schnauzer was not a fan. In fact, she went out of her way to unplug it several times and wouldn't stop fussing with it until I put it away in a different room. Luckily, it is slated to be put out of her reach for the season.