Good Morning: Grayson County is like living in a television show

For years I have watched the television show, "the Gilmore Girls" and thought how fun it would be to live in a town like the little one featured on that show.

That town is fictional depiction of a city in Connecticut. Being the fall lover that I am, that town makes me wistful come this time of the year.

But what I really love about the show and the fictional town, is that there is always something going on. There are the most amazing festivals and celebrations for everything and anything and there are always lots of lovely, if somewhat crazy people, doing wild things.

Saturday, as I stood on the grounds of the Municipal Building in downtown Sherman, I was struck by the fact that I didn't need to move away.

Grayson County is one large, and getting larger, Star's Hallow.

This place is alive with festivals from about Easter through New Years. From the time the low temperatures pop up above freezing until after New Year's this place celebrates everything under the sun with some sort of carefully orchestrated and wonderfully presented party right out in public. From small town football games to pumpkin patches to Christmas tree farms to an entire lake full of summer fun, we have it all.

Of course, we also have some characters. And some of them a really colorful. In fact, some of them even rival the ones written for the screen. I am not going to name any names. I think it is better that way since it allows each of us to call to mind the particular characters in our part of this fabulous place and keeps my in box from jamming with people lodging their disagreements.

But what we also have is this wonderful group of people who acknowledge and respect each others' eccentricities with the same level of love acceptance that they do their own.

For low these many months, this whole pandemic thing — which is still ongoing by the way — has made it harder to feel as much a part of this magical crazy place we live. But in a way, the way each of us has responded to that challenge and the way we have faced or, for some of us refused to face it, has also made us a part of this wonderful place.

All that to say that this is just the start of one of the best times of the year in this little part of Texas that we call home. I hope we all do all we can to enjoy it and each other is as safe manner as possible with outside, socially distanced events in which vaccinated folks partake.

Because unlike on television, here in the real world, magical people can be erased from our loving community if we don't do all we can to protect one another.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.