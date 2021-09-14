Good Morning: Cool mornings, cooler evenings signal start of fall

Saturday, I spent part of the day at the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Sherman, and as I sat there, I could feel that fall is on its way.

That feeling actually started earlier that morning. I had gotten up just before sunrise. There was a crispness to the air that just made me want to jump for joy.

My air conditioning wasn't blowing when I woke up and yet, I was still a little too cool with my fan blowing and I felt the need to jump out of bed and turn it off. I have waited all summer for that feeling.

I was so excited.

Then later in the day when I went to the festival, it was warm but not uncomfortably hot.

The sun had that friendly feeling going instead of that "I am going to melt you down to nothing but a nub" feeling that sometimes has in late summer. As I sat watching the Sherman High School drill team perform with the sun to my back, I was pleasantly warmed without being worried about burning to a crisp.

Then, there was the golden hour when the sun is just about to set and the heat had all but gone completely away. Those hours are only going to get better from here until winter and I love them. That is when I like to walk my dog, take out my trash, go and get the mail and all of the other outside things that I try to avoid in August.

Every season has its blessings and its problems, of course. For instance, my fall allergies have arrived. But I would rather have them than deal with the extreme heat that we sometimes have to deal with in the summer.

I will miss summer's long days.

I don't like it when it gets dark before the evening news has finished and I am not looking forward to that part of the changing of the seasons, but I am completely enjoying the kinder, gentler sunshine and warmth of this part of the end of the summer season.