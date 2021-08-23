Good Morning: Collecting Cinderella pumpkins

I don't know about others, but the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases locally has really gotten me down. Now that August is just about to whisk on by, and the little ones are back in school, I was so looking forward to fall.

That means I was looking forward to all of the fall things that make living in this area fun like the Sherman Arts Festival, Peanut Festival and all of the fun Halloween stuff that goes on around here. I am hoping that we are still going to get to enjoy those things, but these new cases have me concerned.

So I turned inward in my anticipation of the fall and started a new collection. Well, maybe it is a new subset of a collection I have had for a while. I have started to collect glass pumpkins. Suddenly, they are everywhere and come in every shape, size and color and some of them even have little tiny lights inside of them.

The first ones I saw were purple and teal and just so gorgeous they took my breath away. I remember standing there thinking that they looked like the kind of pumpkins that could be easily turned into a coach for Cinderella.

I am not that big of a Disney fan, but who doesn't love the part of the classic movie when the fairy godmother turns the pumpkin into a coach? But the non fall colors of the first glass pumpkins that I saw were not exactly in wheelhouse, so I left them on the shelf. The next time I went to the store, there were a couple of orange ones and they came home with me. One of them had the little lights inside it and I put them up with a precious bowl someone gave me years ago that had fall leaves painted on it.

I thought that made my little pumpkin patch compete. But then I found a crystal clear one that screamed "take me home." And I did. Now my patch is growing to the point that I am going to need to find a new a place for it sit. And I haven't even unpacked the other pumpkins I already own. What is it about a pumpkin that gives my little heart such joy?