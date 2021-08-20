Good Morning: The sound of rain, thunder

In many ways, there is nothing quite like the sound of rain when it comes to background noise. I've always felt like the mix with the low, distant rumble of thunder, is the best soundtrack for relaxing, studying and focusing on a task.

I've always felt weird about the fact that I am one of those people who finds comfort and peace in rainy days. However, as I've grown older I've just accepted the fact that much like the 90s band Garbage, I am happy when it rains.

It appears that I am not the only one out there.

Upon a quick online search, I came across accounts from multiple people who have had similar experiences and love for others might see as dreary and miserable days. The world is made up of all types of people, I suppose.

The last few days, while not without their issues, have been fairly relaxing for me, and I've never fully understood why. With the exception of a few moments during the more intense storms, I've felt my mind focused and at ease in a way I haven't felt in a long time.

To me, a long, slow rain that lasts all day is the perfect weather to curl up with a blanket and a good book. I have instant thoughts of fall, sweater and jacket weather, and an otherwise silent room with nothing but the soft sound of raindrops to accompany me.

Granted, it is still the middle of summer in this case, but at least some of that imagery still holds true.

This isn't to say that all rain is comforting to me.

Any extended rainy spell is likely to prompt complaints and flashbacks to 2015 when the spring and early-summer rains were anything but comforting and relaxing. As one of the reporters who covered those storms extensively, I still have hard memories.

However, in moderation, there is nothing like it.

I will happily take a few days like the ones we've had recently every once in a while to a bright and sunny day everyday.