GOOD MORNING: The return of Free Comic Book Day

Despite the hectic state of the world, and the uncertainty ongoing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a return to some level of normality can do wonders for the mind and one's mental health. A return of the known, the familiar and predictable can give a much-needed sense of comfort in what has proven to be a very unpredictable time in many people's lives.

I had one of those moments over the weekend when one of my annual geeky traditions made its return over the weekend. This proved to be exactly what I needed to supercharge myself and power through what has proven to be an unusual two years.

This past weekend marked the return of annual Free Comic Book Day — a celebration of anything and everything related to superheroes and comics in general. The event allows visitors to participating comic book shops and book stores to stock up on free editions and special prints of many comic books made especially for the day.

The event is traditionally held in May around when Marvel Studios releases its first big summer blockbuster — a coincidence, I am sure. The event got pushed back to August due to the continuing pandemic. Last year, the event was spread out across three months for the same reason.

While I've never been the biggest comic book geek in the world, I still consider myself a fan. I follow them as closely as I can, given time constraints and the fact storylines can and do sometimes cross over multiple titles. In many ways, Free Comic Book Day has become my outlet for that.

I initially didn't expect to go to it, as the number of participating stores has diminished in recent years. The only location I initially knew was participating was the Van Alstyne library, and I didn't want to drive that far on a rainy and bleak day.

Thankfully, I found a shop in Sherman that was carrying many of the free titles and decided to make a short trip over. Outside of the comics themselves, I also took the opportunity to get my picture taken with a stormtrooper in movie-accurate costume. Thankfully, the trooper was doing his part and wore his mask the entire time.

The crowds were relatively small, and part of me preferred it that way. Still, it was nice to get out of my home for a little bit and geek out with people in person over mutual interests.

In hindsight, I think that is the part that I enjoyed the most out of my trip Saturday. While the comics are a nice addition, I appreciate being able to geek out even more.