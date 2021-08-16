Good Morning: New lights on the way on Travis Street

Early Friday morning, I got out of the house before the heat set in and made my way to the Sherman Town Center. Generally, I take Travis Street over to that area, and on this particular morning, I was so excited by what I saw there.

The portion of Travis Street that runs behind Town Center is getting traffic signals. North Creek Drive and Travis Street seems to be an area where people attempt to drive the Indy 500 while other people are attempting to make a turn.

The traffic lights will have to help that situation.

I ,for one, am excited to see them in the process of being placed because I just about break out in hives trying to get onto Travis when I leave the Town Center.

As someone who grew up in a town with about one stop light, jumping for joy at stop lights in not a typical reaction for me. But, I think this one was seriously needed and will make it easier for people to get around on that road.

Unfortunately, some people who use that road seem to forget that it is no longer a back road to anything. It is now a major road that leads to hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses.