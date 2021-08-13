Good Morning: An multi-generational friendship

Sometimes, talking to someone from a different walk of life can give you a new perspective on things and experiences in life. I had one of these moments this week over what seemed at first like an arbitrary conversation with a younger friend.

I met this friend for the first time about a year and a half ago, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He and I were a part of the same social group that got together online throughout the majority of the pandemic and acted as an impromptu support network for each other.

While I am in my mid-to-late 30s, he is a decade younger, and sometimes I forget that fact when talking to him only to be reminded that whatever I am referencing was either before he was born or before his age of awareness.

I've noticed this a few times when we've talked about our tastes in movies, and I would bring up a movie that was important to me and my life that he had never heard of. With that in mind, I should have known the same thing would could up when we discussed our tastes in music.

It started with a talk about my love of grunge music and how my playlist this week was filled with it. As we talked, I found that he had never heard of many of the bands that I grew up with in the 90s, let alone had he heard any of the music.

This led me to a days long quest to expose him to as much alternative music and grunge as possible. While the likes of Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots missed their mark, we found some common ground with a few other musicians. Some of them we both loved, some were newly discovered.

The whole interaction left me thinking about not only my place, but my experiences in life. While some events and experiences may seem universal and connected to a certain place in time, all generations won't have those same feelings of experiences.

However, through conversations like this, we can share those things with people who were never given the same chance.