LETTER TO THE EDITOR: For our children

Herald Democrat

Let me get this straight. Our state is currently experiencing an alarming spike in coronavirus incidence because of the Delta variant of the virus. Our Texas hospitals are experiencing a shortage, again, of ICU beds and staff to care for patients presenting with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

We know there are two ways of minimizing the virus spread. One is wearing a mask and the other is being vaccinated against the virus. We have at least two vaccines available to protect against the virus that are very effective for everyone 12 years old and older. The vast majority of patients presenting with severe COVID-pneumonia symptoms are unvaccinated.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the old folks were most vulnerable. Now, since older Texans have mostly gotten vaccinated, the most vulnerable folks are those under 12 years of age because there is no vaccine approved for them - yet.

So what should be done to protect our children as they return to school: Obviously, masks and vaccines. If everyone who is eligible got the vaccine it would provide a barrier around those who are most at risk – our children.

This morning I read in the WFAA News presented through my computer machine that Governor Abbott, apparently acknowledging at least part of our problem, “has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in a loss of life or deterioration of a patient’s condition, to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.” Also, he “announced Monday that the state health department will be utilizing staffing agencies to bring in medical personnel from out of state as hospitals experience a surge in COVID-19 patients.”

A separate article in the WFAA News stated: “The Dallas Independent School District will require face masks for students and staff, defying Gov. Greg Abbott's order which bans mask mandates.”

I am at a loss to explain why Gov. Abbott has no problem mandating that all Texas drivers obtain a driver’s license, that all Texas realtors maintain a realtor’s license, that all Texas barbers maintain a barber’s license, etc. yet bans a mask mandate to protect our children while indoors in a learning environment. He has failed in his duty to protect our most valuable population – our children.

The ultimate test of a moral society is the kind of world it leaves to its children.

Emily Eikner-Austin

Honey Grove