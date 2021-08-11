Good Morning: Back to school memories

This week and next, youngsters all across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma will be heading back to the classroom.

Does it feel like summer flew by to you? I can't say that I feel that way about it.

I anticipate fall like some little kids do Christmas. So once the 4th of July fireworks are spent, I am pretty much ready for the heat to end and the fun fall stuff to start.

August, can of course, be a great month. For me, it is the month that I spend constantly checking how many days are left till fall. What it is about fall that I love so?

To tell the truth, I am not really sure.

I love that the heat peels back to a livable level generally. I laugh when people from up north start talking about sweater weather. Here, we are lucky to get that by Christmas.

But at least in the fall, generally, we can go outside early in the morning and late in the evening and feel that coolness in the air.

Then there are the colors of fall. I love burnt orange, russet red and sunflower yellow. I love to watch the leaves blow in the wind even if it is because it the drought has caused them to fall off the trees.

And I love how fall reminds of me of going back to school. I was that kid who wanted school to start back after about four weeks of summer. Four weeks of the swimming pool and the heat were about all I wanted to deal with when I was younger. I was so happy when I reached an age where I could work in the summer because it gave me something to do.

Going back to school meant seeing my teachers and school friends every day of the work week again and that was always exciting to a girl at home alone with only three brothers to keep her company. In some ways, I think I longed for the silence of a classroom or library because our house was almost always jumping with noise and chaos.

All that to say, that I hope every family sending young ones back to school this year enjoys a safe, healthy and happy school year.