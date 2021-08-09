GOOD MORNING: Saying goodbye to sources who have served the public is hard

The saying used to be that a reporter was only as good as his or her Rolodex. Now days, I would have to stop and explain what Rolodex is to half of the people in my industry.

But Friday, I had to say goodbye, at least on a professional level, to someone who has been in my phone directory since just about the very beginning of my career and I am not going to run from the truth, it left me a little sad.

Cathy Black, or Cathy with a "C" as she is written in my phone, has been the person scores of Herald Democrat and other reporters have reached out to over the past 20 plus years whenever we needed information about Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center. Friday was her last day with the hospital as she took retirement.

I called to try to get her to talk to me for an article about what that job had been like because I thought she deserved a little recognition for the wonderful way she had filled the role over the years, but she didn't want a bit to do, she said.

I guess I should have expected that from a person who was always willing to take our calls and who always cheerfully helped us find the information we needed for readers without ever once becoming the story herself. But I sure wanted to take a few minutes to say that she always seemed to have the very best interest of the community in her mind and her heart as she went about her days helping us to tell the community what was going on at the hospital.

She always seemed to work hard to find us sources that could break down complicated medical information in a way that would be easy for our readers and our staff to understand and use. And, for news reporter, that is just about all one could ask for in a source. The fact that she seemed always to do with a smile on her and in her voice was just icing on the cake. We are going to continue to cover WNJ, of course, but we will miss Cathy. she said she is looking forward to spending more time being Grandma.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.