Good Morning: How do Texans show their love

This weekend I spent way too much time on social media and all I saw was people being ugly to one another. It made me think about when my mom would say, "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all."

I guess some people's moms didn't teach them that.

But I was on social media when I saw a post that made me think of the way Texans love one another.

That particular one said if someone brings you drink from Sonic, you are loved by that person. They don't just like you or they would have run down to the corner store and bought you a plain old pop in a can or bottle. No, they went all of the way to the Sonic and either waited in line at the drive through or waited on the car hop just to get you your favorite drink with the good ice.

That is true love whether it be romantic, familial or friendly.

Another way a Texan says I Love You is to give someone the shady parking spot. There aren't any ifs or ands or buts about it — it gets hot here in Texas in the summer. If someone leaves you a shady parking place so you won't feel like you have dropped down to the center of the earth when you get in your car, just know that you are loved.

Still another way to know you are loved is when you go out to eat with a person. If they put the bread basket or bowl of chips in front of you and let you go first, you are loved. We take our bread and chips very seriously here in this state. Letting you go first is like saying they cherish you forever.

One thing slightly akin to the one above is if they order your tea when you are not at the table and get it right. If you go in and sit down at a place to eat and then get up before the drink orders are taken and you return to find that the waitress has been told and then brought you the beverage of your dream, that is love. That means that other person actually listened to what you wanted and how you wanted it in the past and remembered it.

There is just no other way to define that than love.