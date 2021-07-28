Good Morning: Bel Air takes a life of its own

I've said it once, I am saying it again, and I fully expect to say it in the future: one of the perks of this job is the ability to follow many projects from early brainstorming through to completion. My role as a reporter and journalist often gives me a front row seat to watch developments and other long-term project go from simply designs and ideas to reality unlike any other job I can think of.

I am getting that opportunity this week as one of Sherman's up-and-coming developments is slated to start its construction phase this week. Developers with Bel Air Village will officially break ground on the new mixed-use development that could spur more growth in south Sherman.

The planned development, located near FM 1417 and US Highway 75 will feature a mixture of residential and commercial uses surrounding a lagoon-style water feature that will serve as the center piece for everything.

Unlike many of the other stories I've covered, I can't fully say that I've covered Bel Air since the beginning. Bel Air's announcement came shortly before I made the move from covering Denison to covering Sherman. However, I've been watching it since very early on in its development.

I've been covering it since early 2019, well before the project had any of its permits or way anywhere near ready to move forward. The city itself had to change some of its ordinances to accommodate a project of this size.

Still, I feel like I've been with this story long enough that I've taken some level of ownership of it. I was there when there was early speculation of a possible school on the site. I was there during the brief time the project changed its name to Terra Perpetua, and I was there when they thankfully went back to Bel Air. Finally, I will also be there to watch as the first foundations are poured.

Despite having no involvement with the project directly, I still feel some level ownership of the story and it feels good to be able to watch the project from (nearly) its origin to the point where it is more than just plans on paper.