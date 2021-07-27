Good Morning: When will it start to cool off?

Now that the heat has begun in earnest here in North Texas, a major topic of conversation around the water coolers is when will it back off again?

OK, maybe that is just around my water cooler but whatever.

When will it get cooler? Well, a quick look at the seven day forecast says we should all stay in our shorts and tank tops for another seven days or so at least.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said in a tweet that both DFW and Waco (and I am guessing Grayson County as well) have "entered their climatologically hottest times of the year where the normal daily high temperature is at its maximum. The normal high temperature begins falling at DFW on 8/15 and at Waco on 8/17."

So if my calendar is correct, that gives us about three and a half weeks before the temperatures start to fall again. Does counting down the days make it any easier for you dear reader? I have not decided if it will help me or not, but I am going to give it a try. Of course, Mother Nature will do what she wants to do regardless of the calendar, past weather patterns or future predictions.

But at least knowing there is an end in sight to the horrible heat helps — not as much as a big old cup of the "good ice," but helps none the less.

Something else that helps is checking on your neighbors and those unfortunate souls who don't have air conditioning. There is a heat advisory in place for the area for the rest of this week and a glance at the long range forecast shows there will probably be one next week too.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids with water being the best. Find shade whenever you have to be outside and never leave anything living in your car in this heat.