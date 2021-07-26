Good Morning: Where did summer go?

The old adage goes that time flies when you are having fun. I like to think that it flies by regardless of that. Time goes by fast, and this year has been proof of that.

It only dawned on me today we are entering into the final week of July, and really it doesn't feel like it. Where has the summer gone?

It will only be a few more weeks until kids go back to the classroom, much to their dismay. Soon enough we'll be in sweater weather yet again. Time, indeed does fly.

This summer has felt like an unusual one in many ways. Up until this weekend, with temperatures rising into the upper 90s, it hasn't really felt like the Texas summer that I have come to know quite well.

I originally attributed that to the wet spring and start both summer that we had. Now we are in the middle of what should be some of the hottest days of the year, and it has been anything but.

Combine that with the relatively wet summer we've had, and it feels like the days of May have never really passed for us this year. Is summer coming to a close, or has it yet to really begin?

That question is one that is bothering me. While we normally describe a summer may soon come to an end, part of me wonders if Mother Nature may have other things in mind. Will we Dodge the dog days of summer, or can we just look forward to the dog days of October instead?

Only time can tell.