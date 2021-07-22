Good Morning: Bella's Thursday morning car adventure

My miniature schnauzer Bella got a rare treat early Thursday morning. Before it got hot outside, we headed off in the car to run a couple of very brief errands. She even got to stop at a local coffee shop for one of their pup centric treats.

Taking a dog out in a car in the summer in Texas can get tricky. Even with the cold air conditioning blowing full blast, I worry about how hot she could get if something were to happen to the car. Any car can experience a breakdown at any point, no matter how well maintained.

Bella came into my life in a period when I was dealing with a lot of very heavy stuff and for that reason, I feel she got less parading around than my previous dogs. She lacks the socialization that some of them had too. I am attempting to correct that now as we both attempt to come out of hibernation from the pandemic.

So, I have been trying to make a real effort to take her out with me early in the morning in the car even if we just run to get gas or drop a letter in the mailbox. I am trying to teach her not to bark or growl at people when we go through a drive through or pass people on the street.

She does pretty good as long as the people address her in some manner as we pull up to the window. The folks at the take out windows usually gush over her which she seems to enjoy because she always goes silent and sits up really pretty for them. But, if they don't look in her direction and say something, she pipes up real quick.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.