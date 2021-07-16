GOOD MORNING: Things social media has influenced me to eat

Like a lot of people in the world, I wake up every morning with the intention of eating healthy. And like a lot of other people, I get thwarted along the way by a number of things.

Once upon a time, one of those things was television because just about every other commercial on television has to do with food and most of those don't involve salads or other healthy food options.

Over the past year or so though, I have dramatically changed the amount of television I watch. As a person trying to avoid remembering how much I love french fries or ice cream, that has been helpful.

Unfortunately, the fact that I don't watch much television during the week doesn't mean I don't spend a lot of time looking at a screen. I am on my phone in some manner of speaking from the time I wake up in the morning until I close my eyes to sleep at night. In fact, I listen to an app while I sleep, so technically, I am on it all night long.

And everyone knows social media lives on telephones. And, I am susceptible to the food being hawked there. Just recently, I made a dish from TiKTok that I can't believe I had reached my age without every trying before — french toast waffles. Yes, you dip the frozen waffles in french toast batter and cook it. Let me just say it was amazing. It also included a lot of cinnamon, and butter so not really a health food.

I have tried a lot of so called health foods because of TikTok. About this time last year I was the queen of the chaffle. I made them out of everything from riced cauliflower to tortilla mixtures of endless variety. Most were edible, non replaced the taste of a good piece of sourdough bread. And I don't care what anyone says, just because you add the tag line "french fried" to any other vegetable on the planet doesn't mean it is going to taste as good as french fries.