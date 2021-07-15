Good Morning: It is all about the little things

Here we are in the middle of July already. I must be getting older because it seems like time has kicked into warp speed.

I spent some time, way too much time for my comfort level, without air conditioning last week and it made me think how often we take things for granted. Because my house was so hot, I was forced to try to sleep with the windows open one night.

Now, let me say, I love m neighbors and everyone over in this part of the world gets along fine, but I couldn't sleep with that window open. I just have gotten so used to being able to lock the world outside, turn off the lights, go to bed and sleep feeling safe and secure. I couldn't find that sense of security with the window open even though there was a huge fan sitting in the window.

The night my air was back on and blowing, I felt such relief and I closed my curtains and shut the world outside. It made me almost cry for all of the people out there who don't have a space to call home. There are so many people who don't have a space to find that security and safety to really relax at night and rest. My mind just boggles at how that can be in this country with such riches.

When my AC was out, a friend offered to let me spend the night in her parents home. When I was driving away from that home early one morning, I thought about what a blessing from God that was to have a place to go when my place was uninhabitable and how many very good people never have that option around the world and in this community.