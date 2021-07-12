Good Morning: Schnauzer patrol gets intense

Just as Texas decided to heat up for the summer, the AC at my place decided to die.

A small loaner AC only brought the temperature in the house down to 92 in the middle of the night in the middle of a thunderstorm.

Thankfully, I had a friend who is in the process of closing up her parent's house and she was kind enough to ask Bella and I to stay out there. I did so with a little apprehension because Bella had never spent the night in any other home.

We arrived and she jumped out immediately wanting to sniff every blade of grass on the property. I am not exaggerating. Thankfully, a lot of it was tree covered and cooler than the house had been when we left.

Once inside, things got more intense. T

he house had been previously occupied by two little dogs and sometimes visited by a big one. Bella could smell them everywhere, and she was intent on smelling every spot they had been.

She went into DEA drug sniffing dog mode and inspected every square inch of the place a tiny little dog could reach and attempted to climb into places she couldn't. Generally content to sit beside the tub when I shower at home, I had to put her on a leash and attach it to the bathroom door to keep her out of the shower with me.

Generally content to sit in my lap for hours at home while I watch television or play on the phone, she acted more like a true guard dog and marched from room to room repeatedly securing the place with the tenacity of a mother bear securing her cubs.

Still we got more sleep in a recliner in the friend's house than we would have at home and I was not sweating bullets while following her around the house on her many patrols.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.