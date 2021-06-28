Good Morning: County website changes

Grayson County recently threw me and others, who use the county's internet system, for a bit of a loop.

The county switched over to a new operating system for the county commissioners document management system and that caused a lot of stuff to move around on the county's webpage or to at lease look a little different.

After more than a year of watching stuff online and decades of looking stuff up online, I had a lot of the routes to information from the county memorized to the point that I could find a lot of it with my eyes closed.

The changes, of course, meant I not only had to open my eyes but also think a little bit more about what information I wanted and where it might be. Luckily for me, and anyone else who is looking for something on the website, the county staff have been very friendly when I had to call or text, "Help, I can't find thus and such."

As I was fairly confident it would be, the stuff I wanted to find was always right where it should be. It simply looked a little different or had moved to a different section of the page.

While these kinds of changes can be a little bit of a pain to deal with until one learns the new locations, I think, overall, they show that Grayson County has a staff that is willing to change to help the county keep moving forward. Once the new locations are all understood, the new system should be easier for people who don't work with county government everyday to understand and use. And being more open and making information easier for people to find are good hall marks for counties to try to hit, always.