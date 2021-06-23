Good Morning: Hello Summer

Well, we blinked and another Texas spring is in the books. Summer is here, and goodness, that Texas sun seems to mean to tell us summer is here

I have yet to get my first snow cone of the season but am hoping to get that summer item checked off my to do list this weekend. I also have yet to tip my toe in The Splash or Lake Texoma. Both of those are on my list as well.

A friend invited me to the lake last weekend, but it was just too hot for me. If that temperature spikes above 90, the only place I am going is back and forth between my car and some place with air conditioning.

That brings me to the point of this little piece. Every year at about this time, I think about the gentle giant who invented air condition. In my research I found that, Willis Carrier designed the first modern air-conditioning system on July 17, 1902.

I triple checked that and a number of reputable sources list him as the father of modern air conditioning. I can't even imagine being the person responsible for launching and entire field like that. Can anyone imagine living in Texas in the summer without any air conditioning anywhere?

I grew up without AC at home, but one could seek relief at stores or movie theaters even if they didn't enjoy it at home.

Throughout the pandemic, I have had occasions to sit and hear court cases in the stately refurnished historic courtrooms at the Grayson County Courthouse. They have giant windows and the huge fans. Though I often find them too cold for my liking these days, I can't imagine sitting through a trial before air conditioning was installed to help those big fans. I can't imagine it from a noise point of view or from a heat related one.

So this week as we go about our 90-degree plus days with goodness knows what humidity, maybe say a thanks to Mr. Carrier for coming up with his cool idea.