It's budget season, and that's important

It is that season yet again. No, I am not talking about summer, baseball or the lake season. It is budget season for many communities and cities across Texoma.

Over the course of the coming weeks, many city councils and governing bodies will sit down and start the long and sometimes tedious process of setting a balanced budget for the next fiscal year. While certainly not the most engaging story waiting to be told, it is certainly one of the more important ones that can affect countless people for years to come.

Over the coming weeks, leaders will decide where they should invest city and municipal funds for the next year. However, these decisions can have impacts that extend well beyond the fiscal year and set the tone and focus for what the community's priorities are.

I've been told by some coworkers that I must be at least a little crazy for the fact that I enjoy budget season, and the hours-long meetings and discussion that come with it. If anything, I find them interesting primarily because they appeal to my analytical mind.

I've always told people that if they want to get a view of what is going on in their community, they should look in three places: the city council, the planning and zoning commission, and the city budget. Each tells a story of where the city's focus currently is along with the kind of development it is currently seeing.

With all of this said, I will be writing stories in the coming days about these budget talks. I will be primarily focusing my attention on the cities of Sherman, who held their talks on Thursday and Friday, and Denison, who will hold their meeting this upcoming week.

My first story will be an overview of Sherman's talks, with stories to follow focusing on the various focus priorities that are discussed. Through this, I hope to bring a little clarity to the budget season and what projects could be just around the corner for the cities.