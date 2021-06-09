Good Morning: The rain left, then the heat hit

Goodness knows I was ready for it to stop raining this week. It felt like the only option left was building an ark. But then, the second that the water stopped falling from the sky, the heat set in.

I am talking about uncomfortable heat and humidity. It went from feeling like late April to feeling like late August in the span of about a day. I don't know about you all, but my body isn't equipped for that kind of temperature variation.

What happened to gradual changes? What happened to the middle of anything and everything? It seems like we can't get any middle ground anywhere, even with the the weather.

Sure, I have an air conditioner and I could turn it on. But it is only early June. If I turn that puppy on now, I will have to run it till late September. I went all winter with just a little space heater so plugging in that electricity guzzling air conditioner is a hard sell for me at the moment.

I will say, I would have used my central heat during the great snow storm, but of course, I didn't have electricity then. And they still found a way to charge me more money that month than the month before.

So, there is no telling what air conditioning is going to cost. And what are we all going to do if they suddenly decide that "the system" can't take the heat? I do own a battery operated fan which is something that did me no good during the snowstorm but will come in handy should we lose power this summer.

I just can't believe that we are already at that point of the year where I have to wait 120 days or more for the temperature outside to be moderate enough to make me want to be out there. And don't even get me started on the allergies or the bugs.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.