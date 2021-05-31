Good Morning: Going back to the movies

Happy Memorial Day weekend dear readers. I hope you all have a lot of fun stuff planned for your weekend.

This weekend, I am going to do something I haven't done since the pandemic began and take myself to the actual movie theater to see a movie. I have attempted to do it a couple of times, but they didn't have anything I wanted to spend that much money to see considering the amount of horrible stuff I can stream right into my own home these days for next to nothing.

But, this weekend a movie called, "Finding You." The trailer gives romantic comedy vibes and I generally enjoy those. I have no idea who the actors are in it, but I don't really care. It is set in Ireland and has a storyline that involves a girl playing the fiddle or violin. My grandfather played the fiddle and I love Ireland, so I figure the movie if worth a short at an afternoon's entertainment.

Mostly, I am looking forward to returning to a leisure activity that I enjoyed greatly before all of this pandemic stuff started. I will say, once again, that I have been vaccinated. But I am still a little nervous about large crowds of people when I can't tell who has and has not been vaccinated. I am trying to lay that fear aside and do more and more things out in the public again.

And when I say fear, what I really mean, is caution. I am just very cautious still. But that is stepped down from extremely cautious, so I think I am headed in the right direction.

I just can't wait till there are a lot of good movie options available at the theater again. This weekend's choices were mostly horror movies and that is not my cup of tea.