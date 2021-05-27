Good Morning: Constitutional anniversary this week

This week marked the th anniversary of the Constitutional Convention that helped to join a rag-tag bunch of independent states into a mighty nation.

According to the History Channel website, the convention took place four years after the United States won its independence from England, and included 55 state delegates. Among them in Philadelphia were George Washington, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin.

Whenever I think about those men gathering to put together a frame work that has held together for years, I am amazed. The more I read about each man individually, the more I am amazed that they were able to come to some agreements that have withstood the test of time.

When I think about the state of politics in this country today, I wonder if we would ever been able to find the kind of consensus they did back then? While it is easy to wax poetical about those men, they got a few things completely wrong and left some out. Still, the things that they did include and they way they included them were brilliant.

I just wish that they had had the foresight to see that human beings couldn't actually own one another and that those rights they would go on to enumerate so eloquently should have applied to everyone equally from the very beginning. Of course, that wasn't the world they were living in at the time.

That sure would have saved us all a lot of trouble now and in years past. I believe in many of the concepts that came from that group meeting in Philadelphia and I love the country that they were forming. It is not perfect and we still have lots of work to do to live up to the high ideals that were set aside of us way back when, but I still wouldn't rather live anyplace else in this world. I am not proud of every decision this country makes but that does not kill my pride in this country. I am proudest probably of the people who came here searching for a better life for their families and ended up making a better country for all of us.