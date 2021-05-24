Good Morning: Auto correction programs need some help

Early Friday morning, I woke up and realized that I had slept through the night for the first time in about a week without any pain.

I was delighted and rolled over and posted something about it to my social media account. I did so without my cheaters on and didn't catch that the auto correct had substituted a word for a certain part of the male anatomy for the word pain. I hadn't had the clinical word for the male reproductive part in mind as I wrote, so I wasn't proof reading for that mistake. The word "pain" and that other word are not alike in any way other both starting with a "p" so why on earth would the auto correct go with that particular word out of the hundreds of "p" words in the dictionary?

I think autocorrect has a flaw. Or at the very least a weird obsession if it just throws that word into sentences.

Luckily, the friends who were up that early brought it to my attention and I was able to fix it. And those who saw it thought it weird since I am not known for including such terms in my posts. Heck, I give potty humor warnings if I pass along an even slightly crude, but funny, joke.

The whole thing just made me wonder what is going on in the minds of the folks putting together computer programs. Out of all of the words in the English language shouldn't that word be one of the two very last words that begin in with a "p" that should be available under autocorrect?