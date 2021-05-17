Good Morning: Rain rain, go away

The old saying goes that April showers bring May flowers, however, it feels like the showers have come a little late this year. Over the past few weeks, I've watched the forecast and noticed that it seems like every few days we have a patch of several days with heavy showers.

I usually like to consider myself a rational person at heart, but I can't help but feel a bit of déjà vu mixed in with sheer dread. In the back my mind, I can't but remember another spring and early summer where Texoma saw heavy, unseasonable showers. Yes, I've been seeing reminders of the storms of 2015, and I can't help but worry the past is repeating itself.

For those unfamiliar, the summer of 2015 saw unprecedented rainfall with more than double the annual precipitation that we'd normally see in a year. The year also saw Lake Texoma go over the spillway at the Denison Dam twice in a single year and lead to rampant flooding for months that followed.

That time was a busy one for me as I had the exceptional privilege of covering both Lake Texoma and the weather at time time. I remember many days that were dedicated entirely to the weather and nothing else.

To this day, I often joke with my coworkers about having flashbacks to 2015 whenever we get heavy rains. The only difference is that this time I am only partially joking.

I know part of this is just hyperbole and my mind playing tricks with me. For the whole year, we are near average for rainfall or just above it. However, the amount we've gotten recent seriously have had me thinking back to that year and remembering many of my stories.

I can still remember reaching out to a source at Lake Texoma each day and asking where we expected the water levels to settle. I would be told that if we did not receive any more rain the lake level would settle at a certain height. All the while, I could hear the constant sound of rain drops pelting the roof above me.

It was definitely an interesting time to be a reporter, but I am not sure I want to relive it.