Good Morning: It is almost lake season again

Even though the weather recently hasn't felt very spring or summer like to me, it is spring and summer is just around the corner. That means lake season is just around the corner. I know that some local folks would find fault with that statement because they think every season is lake season.

So I guess for clarification, I will say high lake season is just around the corner. Before we know it, people will be loading up those coolers with ice at local convenience stores and stopping off at local drug stores to buy sunscreen.

The boat docks at area marinas will be hopping with people setting sail on Lake Texoma. Some of those folks will head for the islands while others will try to find secluded places to fish or just sunbath.

I am making a goal this summer to spend at least a few weekend afternoons at the lake. I haven't been for any length of time for years. The summer just seems to get too busy. Thus summer, hopefully, we wont be still fighting off the Covid bug so we can get back to worrying about giant mosquitoes and terroristic ants. ho would have ever thought we would ever have had a year that could drive mosquitoes out of our dail conversations during a Texas Summer?

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.