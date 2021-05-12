GOOD MORNING: Audiobooks are saving me

This past week while I was out shopping, I noticed that James Patterson's newest installment in the Women's Murder Club series was out.

The hardback version was reasonably priced and I excitedly looked around for the audiobook, and I looked and I looked and I looked. But the store didn't have one. Fine, I thought, I will just jump on iTunes and buy it there.

Nope, not there either. Why do some authors wait for the audiobooks? This is a real problem for me because as I have aged, my reading habits have changed. I remember when I was perfectly happy to stay in bed and read for an entire day on the weekends.

But now, I sit at a desk for hours at a time while I work, so when I punch out, the last thing I want to do is sit for hours more. Plus, I have actual physical work that needs to get done like laundry, dishes, dog walking and shopping. With audiobooks, I can combine all of those things and get my physical activity for the day in too.

I was happy to note recently that Jennifer Weirner's newest book, "That Summer" did come out immediately in audiobook and man what a book it is. If you are craving a vacation on the outer cape of New England but can't get there yet, grab this book.

"That Summer" is a book about friendships and the patience to wait for justice. It is also about the price of justice for those who seek it and for those who are left in its wake. The characters in this book were so well drawn that by the time the book ended, I felt like a group of new friends had suddenly left me here while they returned to New England and I couldn't wait for my first visit.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.