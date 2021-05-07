GOOD MORNING: Remembering "Where the Wild Things Are"

Sometimes social media posts through me for a curve. That happened recently when I noticed that Saturday will be the anniversary of the death of one of my favorite children's book authors.

Maurice Sendak died on May 8, 2012. For those who never entered the children's section of a library or bookstore, Sendak illustrated dozens of wildly popular children's books and wrote a including my favorite, "Where the Wild Things Are."

He illustrated more than 80 children's books in career and won the National Medal of Arts in 1996 and the Caldecott Medal in 1964.

Whenever I think about him and his work, I think about the big gold sticker that they used to put on the Caldecott books. Way before I started stringing words together to write news stories, I worked summers at the library in Whitesboro and shelved that particular book so often I don't even think I had to look at the shelf to get it in its proper place by the end of my time there.

I would go on to be the student worker in charge of the children's section shelving at the library at East Texas State University (OK, now it is called Texas A&M at Commerce) and became even more familiar with Sendak's work. The books he illustrated and illustrated like "In the Night Kitchen," and "Outside Over There."

It is sad, even all of these years later to think there will never be anther book by such a talented writer and illustrator.

