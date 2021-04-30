A FULL-HEARTED LIFE: Ask for help

By Antonette Weatherly

Special to the Herald Democrat

I sat down to dinner with a good friend this week and was immediately reminded of the last time we were together. She had come to my house to trim my hair. My schedule prevents me from making hair appointments without taking off of work, so I am thankful for a friend who is both a talented hair stylist and can make house calls.

As we chatted and shared life with one another, my kids playing around underfoot, we overheard a conversation between my daughter and her friend.

“You take that end of the basket and I’ll take this one,” my daughter insisted.

She was attempting to move a large basket of blocks to another part of the house. The thing is, I know her to be capable of moving this basket on her own. She is perfectly capable of lifting and handling it without assistance, and there was no reason she should need help in this instance other than she simply did not want to do it alone.

As words of correction were leaving my mouth, something to the effect of, “you can carry that basket just fine on your own,” my friend said, “it’s ok to ask for help, even if you could do it alone.”

We so often try to do so much without ever asking for assistance. As if it were a badge of honor, we take pride in being rigidly independent, as I did in that moment with my daughter. Sure there are many things we can do without help, but we don’t have to. And that’s good news. That is the nature of Christian community.

As my friend continued to cut my hair, my heart softened by her insight, I shared with her a challenge of my present season and when she had finished my haircut, she prayed with me.

I could have prayed alone. In fact I had prayed over the issue alone, but God’s word reveals that there is power in agreement and in the shared space of prayer. I am stirred by the wisdom of my friend: just because you can do something alone, doesn’t mean you have to.

Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 puts it this way, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.”

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.