Good Morning: Going outside, again

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, if not every thing, about daily life. From the way we shop to how we interact, things were changed possibly permanently when the pandemic hit the U.S. just over a year ago.

Now, things appear to be on the downtown and hopefully things will begin to return to normal, or at least as normal as they can be, given the circumstances. Still, part of me doesn't feel ready just yet, and I find myself fighting against my own bad habits that I've developed over the past year.

The end of this week will mark one month since I received the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, however, little has changed. I still keep to myself and I don't feel that interested in getting out of my own little bubble called my apartment.

A few friends who have also been vaccinated has been trying to schedule and arrange for some meetups, something we haven't done in over a year. While I desperately want and need that social interaction — words I never thought I'd be saying — I still find myself staying at home more often than not.

The world still isn't ready and nor am I, I tell myself.

This isn't to say that I haven't gone out at all, because I have. Some events that I attended were more cramped and packed and I expected, and I could still feel that nervousness in the back of my mind.

That is something that probably will take time to get over. Still, I remind myself that seeing friends, family and something other than my little apartment is good for the mind, body and soul. So, I push myself to get past those fears while also being cautious.

I hope to get past these nerves and fears over time, and that is the key phrase there. Like the pandemic recovery itself, getting back to normal will take time, and that is what I am giving myself.