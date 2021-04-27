GOOD MORNING: Making a healthier version of a craving

While most of the things I have covered in these types of articles have been things I have cooked for years, this one is something new. I LOVE TexMex. I really love convenient. inexpensive TexMex. One of the things I have really enjoyed in the past was frozen burritos that I can make at any time of the day with just a little help from a microwave or toaster oven.

However, I am trying very hard to limit the carbs I eat these days to something reasonable and those little puppies can have a meals worth of carbs in each one. And who only eats one?

So, I decided to whip up a lower carb version myself. I found low carb (like 11 carbs each) tortillas at a local grocery store and then added my own pantry staples for stuffing. I used two chicken breast. I boiled mine because they were frozen but one could roast them or use the crockpot.

I shredded those puppies up and added one can of sliced black olives, drained. Of course, those who don't like black olives could leave them out. Then I added one drained can of diced tomatoes. I warmed that up in a skillet and added about one third of a package of low sodium taco seasoning mix and one package of Mexican style cauliflower rice, well drained.

I cooked that until just about every bit of the liquid was gone. Then I started making my burritos. I put a sprinkle of Mexican blend cheese on the tortilla and then about two spoonfuls of the chicken mixture in the middle. Then I sprinkled on some more cheese and folden down the top and bottom toward the middle. Then folden in the sides. I placed four of them folded side down in my air fryer. I cooked it on 365 degrees for about 15 minutes turning about half way and they were perfection.

But of course, my pan full of that chicken mixture made way more than four burritos. So I simply continued to build those little pockets of TexMex wonder until I ran out of chicken stuff. Then I placed them on a single layer in the freezer until they were nice and solid and then transferred them into a plastic freezer bag. Now I have my very own quick and easy burritos for the days when I don't have time to cook something from scratch or just have a craving for some TexMex.

By the time the cauliflower, tomatoes, olives and cheese carbs were counted, I think they came out to around 15 carbs a serving of one. Still way under the mass produced variety and I used low sodium everywhere I could.

Despite all of the cuts in sodium and carbs, these were really yummy. I would say they would go well with a small side salad since my days of unlimited chips and salsa are gone.