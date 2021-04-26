GOOD MORNING: There's so much to celebrate in coming days

It is hard to believe that this is the last week of April of 2021 already. This year is just flying by and I hope that is going well for all of our readers.

I think one reason it seems to be going so fast for me is that I have been vaccinated and now feel safe to venture out of my home more. I am loving getting to interact with people face (mask) to face (mask) again.

And I am loving to get to be at local celebrations again. I just adored watching as Grayson County commissioners recently celebrated volunteers who gave decades of service to the local livestock show.

The great thing is, there are so many celebrations yet to come. The very beginning of May, in fact, drops so many days of celebration that some might feel a bit overwhelmed. May starts off with Teacher Appreciation Week beginning on May 3 and going through May 7 with Teacher Appreciation Day falling on May 4. I can't imagine a year in which teachers deserve appreciation more than they have in the last 12 months. I saw a social media posts that most would really love a thank you note from their students or the students parents. They also said that teachers appreciation gift cards and for people to source out their wish lists for their classrooms on Amazon. They love anything that a family thinks to send them, but the story I read said they have a lot of coffee cups and insulated tumblers from years past.

The first week of May is also Nurses Appreciation Week which starts on May 6 and goes through May 12. Again, it is hard to think of a group more worthy of celebration in any year but in the last 12 months many of us have gotten to know nurses in a whole new light as they were the human connection to the people we love who fought against COVID-19 in hospitals or care homes.

And then, of course, there is Mother's Day on May 9. Goodness, where would any of us be without out mothers? We wouldn't be here and that is a fact. I lost my mom several years ago and am not a mother myself so this day is bittersweet for me to say the least, but I am continually amazed by all of the mothers in my life who work so hard to make their families work.

And so much of that work goes unrecognized. Salary.com says that if a woman who stays at home with her children were paid a salary for all of the tasks she performs, that salary have a median rate of $178,201 a year.

Of course, I don't know many families that could afford to pay those moms, whether they work in addition to the household stuff or not, so I guess it makes sense to give them one day of the year devoted just to them. In fact, I am wondering why it is only a day. If nurses and teachers and so many other professions get entire weeks devoted to them, why do Mom's only get a day? And why is it on Sunday? They should at least get a day off work. Maybe then corporations would see just how much working moms contribute to their bottom lines if those moms were given one day a year off all at one time?