Good Morning: A spark of curiosity

In meeting people through my work, I often get asked the same question fairly early on — "Do you enjoy your job?" Just like the question, my answer is always the same,

I work in one of those odd, fairly uncommon jobs where I don't always have the foresight to know what I will end up walking away with at the end of the day. I can come in expecting to work on one story, only to walk away with a story on something else entirely. Thus is the nature of reporting the news.

Mind you, I see this as one of the perks for the job. It is seldom boring work, and it came be fascinating work for certain types of people, namely, those with an overabundance of curiosity.

While reporters comes in all shapes and sizes, and have a variety of interests and specialties, we all share that one trait. To survive in this business you have to have some level of curiosity that drives you to learn more about the world around you.

I felt that spark in an unexpected place this week when I decided to write about the Bois d'Arc Lake project. This wasn't the first time that I've written about the ongoing project to build a reservoir in Fannin County, but it has been quite some time since I'd written about it.

The lake has always been a long-term project that has been more than a decade in the making. In that time, I'd focused my energies and attention closer to home. The pandemic made me focus my work on Sherman and Denison even more. All the while, the project kept moving forward to the point that crews began filling the lake this week.

I am still not fully sure what caught my attention and fascination with this story specifically. Perhaps it was the scope and scale, or that it was a numbers-heavy issue. Either way, I found myself drawn into the topic and I wanted to learn more.

I wanted to know the scope of the project, even beyond its role as a water source. How much of an economic impact would it have? How long would this meet the region's needs? The questions I had came quick.

Ultimately, I feel like that desire to know more always leads to a more engaging story.