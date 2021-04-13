GOOD MORNING: Looking forward to summer reads

I just finished a great book and I can't wait to tell you all about it. Well, really all I am going to tell you is to go out and get it.

The book is "Big Summer: A novel" by Jennifer Weiner was more of a mystery than I had expected. I thought it was just going to be a fun book about a bigger girl who was set to have fun at a fancy wedding on Cape Cod. My expectations were just a fun flirty read. Instead, I found a gal that made me wish we could be friends in real life with a passion for chasing the truth.

Now I am looking forward to adding to my collection of Weiner's books with "That Summer." After that, I will be reading the next Elin Hilderbrand book, "Golden Girl" and it sounds like it is going to break my heart a little just like most of her books do. I can't wait.

I am also looking forward to "21st Birthday" by James Patterson. It is another in the Women's Murder club series and I look forward to it like I do getting together with a group of lifelong friends.

While I do remember loving to sit in bed and read for hours when I was much younger, now I read by listening to audiobooks while I do other things. Mostly I ready while I do household chores or drive along in the car. Sometimes, I have even been known to take a long drive just to get to finish a book.

Soon the hot summer son will make me want to hang out indoors in the air conditioning blowing and iced tea at the ready. I can't wait for those days. I hope to find some new authors to try this summer. I have books by my old standbys to read, but I am eager to find new voices. I love funny books and I would adore someone who makes me laugh the way Janet Evanovich. I think I might try a few true crime books this summer. Generally I get enough of that from the trials I cover, but they have been a bit light for the past year or so.

I am very fond of books that include a mystery with some sort of recipes or tourism that makes me want to visit another place or at makes me feel like I have by the time the I finish reading it.

So, drop me a line at the address below if you have something that you think I should squeeze in to my summer reading list. Before we know it, I will be moving on to line up my fall reading picks. Summer is the longest season in Texas, but even it can go by quickly, if never quietly.